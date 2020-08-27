How one organization is helping feed the Southside

Local food initiative in greater demand during the pandemic

ATLANTA — Food scarcity impacts many residents on the Southside due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there are organizations out there doing their part for their communities to help, such as the Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation.

The hidden gem which is located not too far from the Screen Gems studios in Lakewood, the non-profit was created back in 2014 by David Morris as a method to combat food access issues of the surrounding neighborhood.

Located at 69 Schell Rd, the six-acre lot houses an eclectic artisan community, micro-homes, organic gardens, workshops, and a weekly farmers market.

My East Point News spoke with the assistant director of operations, Denocka Wardrick, of L.E.A.F.

“We didn't start this during the pandemic. L.E.A.F. farms have been operating for some time. This is not just some train, it is literally a way of life and that's really what it is.”

Wardwick credits the longevity of the organization to the compassion and dedication of the staff and volunteers. While there’s only a handful of regular staff, on the food pantry days, there’s a committed group of regular volunteers who help unpack and distribute. There are also resident volunteers who help with distribution and maintenance of the property, garden, and compost.

Every Wednesday is a food pantry distribution day for individuals from 10:30 a.m. until p.m. The staff and volunteers adhere to strict social distancing protocol with masks, sanitizing, and gloves.

The location and dates for the Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation Food Pantry are as follows:

EVERY WEDNESDAY

Lakewood Environmental Arts Foundation

(Individual Pick-up)

10:30 am - 4 pm

69 Schell Road SE

Atlanta, GA 30315

For more information about the L.E.A.F. and their weekly food pantry, visit their website.