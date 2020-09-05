Local medical center respects its elders with upcoming food drop

JenCare Senior Medical Center hosts drive-thru food drive for community seniors

EAST POINT, Ga. — In the continuing effort to ensure that residents across the metro Atlanta area have food access during the pandemic, JenCare Senior Medical Center in partnership with healthcare provider, Humana has decided to join the charge with a food drive of their own.

This particular food drive is a little different than most - in that it is reserved solely for senior residents above the age of 55.

JenCare’s client base consists of residents over the age of 55 and receiving Medicare. Seniors, as we all know, have been one of, if not, the highest at-risk groups currently dealing with the pandemic.

“Everyone knows the senior community is hardest hit by the COVID virus, so we're trying to do something specifically for the senior community to help out and give back to the community Humana insurance and its senior members,” says Humana agent, Norman Smith.

Labeled a ‘contactless food drive’, JenCare and Humana are hosting the drive-thru style food drop that doesn’t require residents to even leave their cars.

“Before the pandemic actually started, sometime in March, we started reaching out to our seniors to make sure they're doing okay,” Dr. Esther Ufot tells My East Point News. Dr. Ufot is a Primary Care Doctor at the East Point JenCare Senior Medical Center location.

“And one of the things we found out is that most of them needed food,” says DR. Ufot.

Only Medicare-eligible seniors above the age of fifty-five will qualify for the free box of non-perishable items. Smith tells My East Point News that it was arranged that way to ensure that those with the greatest need for food reserves who have priority access.

The location and times for the food drop are as follows:



Saturday, May 9, 2020

10 am to 12 pm

JenCare Senior Medical Center - East Point

2084 Headland Drive

East Point, GA 30344

The upcoming food drop will the first that the local medical center will have taken part in during the pandemic but according to the Humana agent, Norman Smith would not be the last.

