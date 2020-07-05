Local non-profit donates COVID care packages to the community

Blankies 4 My Buddies provides creative activity kits to children impacted by COVID-19

EAST POINT, Ga. — In an effort to stimulate philanthropy and social engagement for local communities during the pandemic, #GivingTuesdayNow was created as a way to support non-profits during this critical time of need.

Blankies 4 My Buddies is a local non-profit located on the Southside that was motivated to participate in the #GivingTuesdayNow initiative.

Led by co-founder 12-yr old CJ Matthews, his organization created a ‘COVID care package that includes a mask, a COVID time capsule, activities and healthy snacks for fellow youth who have been displaced in the South Fulton area.

With the assistance of his younger brother, Kollin, and mother, Kristen, CJ assembled each bag for roughly the cost of a $10 donation.

“When we started Blankies 4 My Buddies in 2013, the purpose was to protect our son's mental health. After the pregnancy loss of our daughter when CJ was only 5, he had trouble coping.," Kristen Matthews tells My East Point News.

The non-profit has become a regular presence on the south side participating in multiple fundraising campaigns like #Giving Tuesday, of which CJ is an ambassador.

"As his parents, we are very proud of him because there are so many distractions, but he remains focused on being a positive force in our local communities and in the world.," Kristen said.

On Wednesday, March 6, Blankies 4 My Buddies personally delivered 15 COVID care packages to the staff at the Christian City Children’s Village, a private, residential community that deals exclusively with disadvantaged or at-risk youth.

The President and CEO of Christian City, Keith Horton was on hand to personally accept their generous gift.

“This is a special donation from Blankies 4 My Buddies simply because it's tailored for our kids and this is the first donation of this kind. I'm so thankful for Kristin and CJ who are responsible for putting these packets together and coming up with this idea of taking care of children that are of similar age," Horton said.

Blankies 4 My Buddies has assembled and delivered nearly 40 bags in the past few days and are looking to hit their goal of 100 as soon as they have secured funding.

For more information about Blankies 4 My Buddies and their events, visit their website or info about donating to their cause, visit their GoFundMe page.