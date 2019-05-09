EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point has been working hard on a macro level to get things turned around in the downtown corridor however, they’re not the only ones. The East Point Main Street Association (EPMSA) is also doing their part to make downtown shine again.

This Saturday from 08:30 am - 11:30 am, the EPMSA is hosting their White Way Beautification Project downtown. If you don’t know where White Way is, don’t fret, it’s the street that is bookended by Thumbs up Diner and Oz Pizza. The goal of the project to beautify the corner lot greenscape at the intersection of East Point Street and White Way located at 2805 Main St, East Point, GA 30344.

The good folks at the EPMSA encourage participants to bring their favorite gardening tools and gloves. Bottled water and planting supplies will be provided on-site. For more information about how to register, click on the link.

