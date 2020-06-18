Local outreach program pivots to virtual for its tenth anniversary

City of Refuge held a modified 5K to accommodate social distancing at Royal Food Service.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Royal Food Service participated in the tenth annual Refuge Run by holding a small on-site 5K at their facility where everyone practiced social distancing and gathered safely adhered to social distancing guidelines.

Royal Food Service participates in City of Refuge annual Refuge Run each year.

This year, Royal had 58 employees sign up to participate in the run.

With the impact of COVID-19, the race was postponed and eventually converted to a virtual event.

City of Refuge is a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis. Their facilities are based in West Atlanta and they celebrate their 23rd year in business this June.

COR’s programs are holistic and based on four key impact areas: Health & Wellness, Housing, Vocational Training, and Youth Development.

Their outreach programs also include recovery centers, serving as advocates in court, and job training and teaching vocational skills.

For more than five years, Royal’s partnership with City of Refuge has assisted in nourishing COR residents as they overcome addiction, recover from sex trafficking, engage in job training, learn vocational skills, and more.

“We're celebrating over five years of our relationship with Royal Food Service and every year we come close to about 350,000 people in the community, taking that next step towards light, hope, and transformation,” said VP of Strategy and Development for City of Refuge, Scott Steiner.

“We really couldn't do that without the Royal Food Service family, and the generous donations to City of Refuge.”

Steiner tells My East Point News that City of Refuge sis definitely planning to hold next year’s 5K on their campus.

For more information about City of Refuge, visit their website and for more on Royal Food Service, click here.