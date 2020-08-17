Pastor spearheads iPad donation at his childhood East Point school

Mt. Paran Church donated 65 iPads to the Kindergarten students at Parklane Elementary for virtual learning

EAST POINT, Ga. — The senior pastor of Mt. Paran Church, along with other key leaders from the church, to hand-deliver 65 brand-new iPads for the kindergartners of Parklane Elementary School in East Point.

Pastor David Cooper, who is not only a native to East Point, also attended Parklane Elementary as a child.

“This should be front and center, not only for churches but for the government in-school programs to make sure kids have everything,” Pastor Cooper emphasizes to My East Point News.

"What we try to teach our students is that there doesn't always have to be a quid pro quo situation where you're getting something for doing something," said Antwayne Sanders, principal of Parklane Elementary.

Students at Parklane along with all the school-age students in Fulton County began school on August 12 virtually.

As the beginning of the 2020 school year approached, it became apparent to the leadership staff at Parklane that their students would be in crucial need of additional devices in order to accommodate remote learning for the students. The school reached out to Mt. Paran for support with securing devices before the start of school.

Karen Rene’, East Point councilmember from Ward-B where Parklane Elementary is located, said she was overwhelmed by the church’s donation.

“This will help our young people continue to be educated and not be left behind. This was so desperately needed,” Councilmember Rene’.

East Point Mayor Deanna Holiday Ingraham was also in attendance with Councilmember Renè to accept the church’s donation.

“Even during a time of unprecedented uncertainty, we have amazing partners who are willing to help bridge the gaps for our kids to make sure that they still have all that they need to be successful and reach their full potential.”

In addition to the iPad donation for the students’ virtual learning, Mt. Paran has also built an ongoing relationship with Parklane Elementary. Due to Pastor Copper’s strong ties to East Point, the church has been providing food for East Point families in need.