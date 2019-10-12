EAST POINT, Ga. — If you build it, they will come.

Since making themselves known this past summer, the good folks at Tri-Cities Building & Land, LLC have been busy ensuring that their redevelopment plans for their first project are moving forward.

That first project is the complete overhaul of the former Cheely Volkswagen dealership at the corner of Washington Blvd and Church St. The property has sat vacant for the past fifteen and has fallen into extreme disrepair.

In November, the redevelopment firm hosted an open house for residents to get a view of the first renderings for the proposed site. This past weekend, over two dozen residents attended the first public site tour of the property. Large printouts of the site renderings were available for attendees as well.

The first phase of development is still underway and Tri-Cities Building & Land tells My East Point News that they are moving forward and reaffirmed that they should start to see actionable construction get underway within the first six months of 2020.

For more information about Tri-Cities Building & Land, LLC, visit the company’s website.

