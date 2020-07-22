Local sports team provides supplies, groceries to hundreds during back-to-school drive

The event hosted by The Georgia Spartans, Positive American Youth, and others took place at the Camp Creek U-Bar location.

EAST POINT, Ga. — With the spectre of the upcoming school season looming large on the horizon, many families and guardians are highly concerned about what school is actually going to look like in the fall.

Due in no small part to the in the pandemic, the metro Atlanta area has become a checkerboard of uncertainty. However, groups like the Georgia Spartans, Positive American Youth (PAY), and more are making sure that families have fewer things to worry about as far as their children are concerned.

They worked together to set up a contactless event to hand out school supplies. It was set-up drive-thru style in the U-Bar parking lot at Camp Creek Marketplace at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Georgia Spartans owner, Jerell Shearin, had this to share with My East Point News.

“I think what's most important is to still prepare your kids and start homeschooling, so they can go ahead and still get the education, still get that thing they need. Just keep prayed up and be a blessing to somebody else,” Shearin said.

Other contributing sponsors, such as Peach State Health Plan and Atlanta Fibroid Center, offered a hand with supplies for the event, as well as onsite help for the distribution.

Media partner, Streetz 94.5 was onsite to provide some music as well as assist in getting the word out for the event.

PAY Spokesperson and local radio personality, Reec Swiney, served as emcee for the drive-thru event.

“As you know, COVID has made things very difficult out here these days. So, we still want to do our part by serving our community. So the best way we can do that, is to do it safely,” Swiney said.

Participating families received a free fully-stocked backpack and fresh grocery box per vehicle.

“We are out in the community a lot. Whether it's helping with food supplies. Whether it's school supplies like today, whether it's basic sanitary products. That's what we want to do. We're a part of this community and we feel a responsibility to do that,” shared Dr. Lipman, founder and medical director of Atlanta Fibroid Center.

Shearin confirmed that the Georgia Spartans would be hosting another event that would be held before the beginning of the school year.