EAST POINT, Ga. — One of two good Samaritans who was shot while trying to stop a car break-in at the Lowe's Home Improvement in East Point last Monday has died.

Melvin Robinson died over the weekend from his injuries suffered in the shooting. Robinson was the owner of Camp Creek Body Art & Laser across the parking lot from Lowe's at Camp Creek Marketplace.

Surveillance video at the scene showed a black sedan with heavily tinted windows approach a vehicle and appear to test the door handles. Quickly, a large black pickup pulled up to block the sedan in, and the driver got out confronting two men in the sedan.

Shots were fired and the pickup driver and his passenger were hit. The two shooters scrambled back into their car and fled, striking the pickup on the way out.

Eyewitnesses on the scene said at least one of the men fled into the store until the police arrived. The store was closed for most of the rest of Monday afternoon but reopened the next morning.

Robinson was taken to a hospital in critical condition and succumbed to those injuries over the weekend. The other victim is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the two suspects in this incident. They say they are two black men driving a black sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

