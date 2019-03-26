EAST POINT, Ga. — More than 400 full- and part-time jobs are coming to a new manufacturing and distribution facility in East Point.

POP Displays, a Yonkers, N.Y.-based maker of retail displays for companies like L'Oreal, CVS and more, will invest $7.9 million in the local facility, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday morning.

"We are excited to welcome an innovative company like POP Displays to Georgia," said Kemp in the statement. "I am confident they will find world-class economic development resources – including a skilled workforce through our Quick Start program and a thriving logistics network in Fulton County – to support the company’s anticipated growth."

The POP facility will create 280 full-time jobs in East Point and 165 part-time jobs.

"As our company grew, we looked for the best location to expand our capacity. Atlanta was an easy choice with its robust infrastructure, favorable transportation hub, and large pool of talented employees," said Mike Bell, CEO of POP Displays. "We look forward to being part of the East Point community as we continue to grow our business domestically and internationally."

Details on when and where the facility would open in East Point were not released Tuesday morning.

