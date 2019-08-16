EAST POINT, Ga. — If you haven’t been to one of the Wednesday Wind Down summer concerts in downtown East Point, then you’re missing out. If you haven’t had the pleasure of meeting the distinguished councilmember from Ward A, then you’re really missing out.

The Councilmember (At-Large) has been an East Point resident for over 35 years and without a doubt, loves her city. Civic-minded and community-focused, Shropshire said she's been looking out for East Point decades before she joined the city council. Over the past 30-plus years, East Point has certainly gone through its share of ups and downs but that has never diminished her love of the city.

When asked what exactly she loved about her city, the councilwoman had this to say, “The houses, the people, and the small city that gives you the big city feel.”

The "Wednesday Wind Down In The Point" concert series was a way of encouraging commerce and community engagement. It seems her strategy has been successful. The council-member stated that the revenue for businesses in the downtown district has risen fifteen-percent since the start of the concert series.

Performer at the July Wednesday Wind Down concert

Thousands came to enjoy the free live concert for the first Wednesday Wind Down of the season in May. The reported numbers for the concert this past July ranged from 15,000 to 20,000 concertgoers.

During the July concert, Shropshire along with Mayor Ingraham and the rest of the city council bestowed the keys to the city to local hip-hop group, Goodie Mob, who were the headliners. An honor to be sure, however, Shropshire and the city leaders actually made history by doing so. Having turned 132 years old, just last week, the City of East Point has never given the keys of the city to anyone since its inception.

“They kind of put East Point on the map,” stated Shropshire, “so to bring them back and to honor them was, to me, epic.”

Only one concert remains in this year's series, and that will fall on August 28. The headliner for next month will be the popular female 90s R&B group, SWV! For more information about the concert series, visit the city of East Point's website.

