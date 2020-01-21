EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point's 2nd Annual MLK Day of Service took place Monday at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The event was the brainchild of Councilmember Sharon Shropshire as a way to honor not only the legacy of Dr. King but to also preserve his philosophies on civil service as well.

“I know when I was in school, we talked about Martin Luther King, I don’t think they have that conversation [anymore]," said Councilmember Sharon Shropshire.

“It’s up to us to remind kids of the history," she added.

MLK Day of Service returns to the City of East Point

On the agenda were health & wellness screenings provided by WellStar Health System, nutrition classes, smoke detectors provided by East Point Fire Department, giveaways, as well as a job fair.

The job fair included employers from the East Point Police Department, U.S. Census Bureau, Employment Link Services, Park East Academy and Construction Ready.

The event was free to the public and complimentary meals were provided by local restaurants, Tom Dick and Hank and Rosie's Coffee Cafe.

For more information about the City of East Point, visit www.eastpointcity.org.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

City of East Point offers residents a clean slate with annual ticket amnesty program

City of East Point hosts public information session for upcoming Census

South Fulton County residents protest county's return of block grant money