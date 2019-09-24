EAST POINT, Ga. — Dunkin Who? Krispy What? For the past month, there’s been a gold rush in the Tri-Cities - fried gold that is.

Daylight Donuts just opened a new location in East Point at 394 Cleveland Avenue. The Oklahoma-born franchise celebrated their 65th anniversary this year, and while they may not be a household name, they soon will be.

If you’re from the Tri-Cities area, chances are that you’ve seen their catchy blue and yellow logo in your timeline over the past few weeks.

The Cleveland Avenue location is family-owned and operated. The owners, Mine Sakah (pronounced ‘Mee-NAY’), her husband, Huong, and daughter, Tiny, are from Cambodia, but moved here from Arkansas. Mother & daughter run the front counter, while Houng works in the back making those delicious confections that have people traveling from all over the Tri-Cities to sample for themselves.

Daylight Donuts owner, Mine (pronounced ‘Mee-NAY’)

They currently have a five-star rating on Google alone.

While English is their second language, what they lack in fluency, they more than make up in quality, cost and customer service.

Mine is always quick with a megawatt smile and "thank you" that’s so sweet it rivals their donuts. In the four weeks since they’ve opened, the lion's share of their business has been through social media, primarily Facebook, Mine tells My East Point News.

The support from the local community has been substantial.

Right now the shop is only open from 5 am until 4 pm. For more information about Daylight Donuts, visit their website.

MORE EAST POINT NEWS

The City of East Point kicks off its Public Arts Master Plan with brand-spanking-new mural

Vegan festival looking to plants seeds of discovery in East Point

Massive mixed-use development is all part of the ‘master plan’