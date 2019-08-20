EAST POINT, Ga. — With the snip of a pair of oversized scissors, the City of East Point welcomes POP Displays USA to the East Point family.

The manufacturing and distribution giant relocated from its home in Yonkers, New York to a new manufacturing and distribution facility in the warehouse district near Camp Creek Marketplace.

“It's very important for us to attract businesses like this to the city who's bringing over 400 jobs to native East Point residents," said Councilmember (At-Large) Joshua Butler.

Maceo Rogers, East Point’s Director of Economic Development, emceed the ceremony.

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, Councilwoman Stephanie Gordon, along with Councilman Butler and Mike Bell, President & CEO of POP Displays USA remarked on the significance of the opening.

"It's really important for me, as we welcome businesses and welcome people to the city, that we are also welcoming those who are also into building community," reaffirmed Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham in her opening address.

City Officials at POP Displays Ribbon Cutting in East Point

Following the opening speeches, the POP Displays officials gave a tour of the facility to the city officials as well the other guests. Their investment in the city of East Point comes with a hefty reward. Nearly $8 million in addition to 400 jobs will be brought into the city.

Councilmember Stephanie Gordon added, “The economic engine is situated here in Ward D and what that really means is that due to the fact that we have the Camp Creek Marketplace which is robust with retail, shopping and all other types of businesses."

