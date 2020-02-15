EAST POINT, Ga. — Three people have been injured after a shooting inside a popular metro Atlanta restaurant.

East Point Police said that a suspect, a man, allegedly walked into Old Lady Gang Restaurant at 3650 Marketplace Boulevard and shot the intended target and two innocent bystanders.

All three victims were shot inside the restaurant, the second location of a brand founded by reality T.V. star Kandi Burruss. Police confirmed the targeted victim was a male but didn't provide any details on the bystanders or their ages.

The restaurant is located in the Camp Creek Marketplace shopping center off of Camp Creek Parkway.

Police haven't released details on the condition of the victims but said none are considered life-threatening. They are still searching for the suspect responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE POLICE

Suspects in Alexis Crawford murder case waive arraignment, plead not guilty

Police said they left their mother sitting in her own feces for 2 weeks before she died. Now, they face felony charges

Police: Shooting reported in parking lot at Lenox Square