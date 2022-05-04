Person of interest identified in connection to teen beaten, left to die near abandoned East Point home

Here are the details.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A person of interest has been identified in connection with the 16-year-old girl whose body was found beaten to death and left partially nude on the front lawn of a home along Ben Hill Road back in February.

Previously, authorities released a sketch of the victim as they worked to identify her. Police said they later received a call from a "concerned parent" telling them that deceased girl may be her daughter. Officers said the mother and father met with them and confirmed that the girl was indeed their daughter.

At the request of the family, the girl's name is not being released at this time, according to police.

East Point Police said Jamarcus McCrary has been identified as a person of interest in the case.