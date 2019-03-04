EAST POINT, Ga. — Jeremy Weatherly has worked as a trained chef for many years in restaurants and other establishments.

He started his meal prep business somewhat by accident.

“I had a friend who was eating a plant-based diet, and he asked me to make him a few meals. I posted it, then people started asking me to do it for them,” said Weatherly.

When he noticed the positive response, he decided to bring his skills to East Point.

“I noticed East Point seemed to have a lot of fast food restaurants, and the healthy options were expensive. People want healthy food on the go,” said Weatherly.

Most of the ingredients in his meals are from a farmer’s market, organic grocery store, or as natural as possible according to Weatherly.

“There’s a different taste to fresh food; and when you season it well, you don’t need salt and so much fat,” said Weatherly.

Weatherly notices some incorrectly view personal meal prep services as a luxury reserved for the affluent and celebrities.

“My service comes out to about $50 a week. When you figure out how much it costs to get fast food or go to a restaurant every day, plus driving time, plus you don’t even know if it’s fresh; it makes sense to use a service like mine,” said Weatherly.

To learn more about Chef Weatherly check out his website.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.