Renovation of popular East Point park nears completion

Parks & Recreation director finds his 'silver lining' in construction schedule under the pandemic.

EAST POINT, Ga. — The Parks & Recreation department of East Point has certainly been busy since the shutdown. While city parks and other community areas have been largely shut down due to the pandemic, other projects involving new construction and repairs have largely gone on unimpeded.

One such location is River Park, which resides in Ward B and is a popular community destination for families. The park sits adjacent to Parklane Elementary School and was the recent recipient for a new playground sponsored by KaBoom and the city of East Point.

Currently, the park is getting a custom granite retaining wall to help prevent erosion from rainwater runoff and a new fence along the border of the park that meets the water. Plans for a new pavilion, complete with benches for parents to watch their children, are also in the works.

When asked how he felt about the strides that Parks & Recreation were making in the city, Shellord Pinkett, Interim Director for East Point Parks & Recreation said that he was "excited" about the progress.

“The way I view things is that there’s always a silver lining. This gave the world a chance to slow down. And in particular, for East Point, this has been good, because there are a lot of things that we've been able to update,” shared Pinkett in regards to the shutdown.

In addition to beautifying and maintaining the city's 27 parks and green spaces, East Point’s Parks & Rec has partnered with local groups, such as Differentiating Minds Tutoring Service to develop virtual courses and programs for local families in order to assist working parents with online education and enrichment.

For more information and updates about East Point Parks & Recreation Department, visit the city’s website .