EAST POINT, Ga. — A new study says East Point is one of the top five neighborhoods for new homeowners in the Atlanta-metro area.

Blaine Byers, managing broker at Owner.com, created the report that places the city along with Decatur, the West End and other suburbs.

He says East Point " is becoming increasingly popular with first-time home buyers who are looking for an affordable community with charming bungalows and cottages."

Despite this, some still don’t seem to appreciate the city, located about 10 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Last month, East Point was listed in Wall Street 24/7 as one of the "50 worst cities to live." The report cited the crime rate and median home value of $96,000 as some of the factors making the city undesirable.

However, city leaders have made improvements with public safety in recent months, including equipping the police department with body cameras in late 2018. Also, law enforcement officials have started to hold regular meetings with residents.

These changes are what have brought transplants Atlanta, like Jamie Miles, to the city. Miles moved to East Point after many years of living in Buckhead.

"I feel very safe here, I wouldn't say there's anymore crime than I experienced in Atlanta," said Miles. "I have a beautiful home, in a friendly neighborhood that would've cost me a fortune in Atlanta."

Byers explains having a Marta station, close proximity to the airport, and a rejuivinated downtown area are factors that make East Point a hidden gem.

"There is also plenty in this community to keep residents busy including great restaurants and shopping, festivals like Taste of East Point, and green space for outdoor activities," said Byers.

The ability to have active social life is what led Paula Gupman move to East Point from Peachtree City.

"I love being able to choose from plenty of restaurants and events right here in town, but if I want to go to Atlanta it's only a few miles away," said Gupman.

