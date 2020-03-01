EAST POINT, Ga. — As winter break draws to a close, East Point leaders and the community are making sure students come back to class with all of the supplies they need.

In an initiative started by Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, the Back to School Refresh Drive 2.0 was created as method to help alleviate some of the financial as well as psychological burden endured by parents and teachers.

The overall goal to help bridge the remainder of the school year supplies gap for at-promise students attending the 12 public schools in East Point.

Volunteers counted, stacked, and organized the current donations into categories that will be divvied up between the schools that were highlighted for the program.

Volunteers at Back to School Refresh Drive 2.0

Donation Goals set forth by the event were as follows:

1200 Regular and clear backpacks

2,000 Wide rule notebook paper

200 Pre-sharpened No.2 pencils

2,000 Boxes of crayons

200 Cans of Lysol Disinfectant Spray

200 Containers of Hand Sanitizer

Local community groups, such as the Tau Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and South Metro Chapter of 100 Black Men, also contributed greatly in terms of donations and volunteering. Several members from both organizations were on-site to help tally-up and divide the donations for Friday’s distribution to the local schools.

The supplies for the schools will be available for pick-up by their respective schools on Friday, January 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

For more information about upcoming events from the city, visit their website.

