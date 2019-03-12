EAST POINT, Ga. — Dueling film/TV productions will cause road and lane closures in and around the downtown East Point area during the week of December 2, 2019.

According to a Notice of Filming for the feature film titled, RESPECT, there will be a full road closure on Lawrence Avenue from Main Street to Fairfax Avenue. The notice states that the closures will be from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on December 2.

Secondly on December 3 - 5, 2019, there will be a full road closure on Church Street from Dorsey Avenue to Thompson Avenue. Additionally, there will be Intermittent Traffic Control on Dorsey between East Point Street and Church Street.

For more information about specific times and locations, visit the city’s Facebook page or website for updates.

Traffic detours for film productions

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Is Stranger Things season 4 filming in Atlanta?

TV and movie productions filming in East Point

‘Fear Street,’ ‘P-Valley’ producers stand against abortion bill, Kevin Hart’s lookalike has us shook