EAST POINT, Ga. — Risque. Provocative. Sordid.

Burlesque has been called a lot of different things over its more than 150-year-year lifespan in the United States. Most of them aren’t fit to print in this article.

Society has often considered burlesque and stripping to be twins when in actuality, they’re more like distant cousins.

Burlesque's history stretches all the way back to the mid-1800s originally crossing the Atlantic from Europe as Victorian Burlesque.

During the Prohibition days of the 1920s, it thrived in underground clubs and speakeasies making performers like Mae West and Sophie Tucker household names. Flash-forward to 2019 and the art form is alive and well, even in the Bible Belt South.

This Friday, Tri-Cities residents and beyond will be able to see for themselves what the fuss is all about with the Roxie Roz Burlesque Show. Roxie Roz define themselves as a collective of dancers, performers, comedians, and artists who celebrate the art of the tease in both vintage and contemporary styles.

This tight-knit troupe was founded in 2015 and has been strutting their stuff for crowds at venues around Atlanta such as Dad’s Garage and the recently-shuttered Relapse Theatre.

Making their Southside debut at the Windmill Theatre on Church Street in East Point, the women of Roxie Roz Burlesque are excited to see how the crowds will take in their particular brand of performance artistry. Be prepared for a show unlike any other that residents are bound to find in Tri-Cities.

In addition to their usual roster of a half-dozen performers, the showcase is scheduled to include musical guest and hometown artist Chelsea Shag and stand-up performers Ian Aber and Annie Lockwood.

The hour-long extravaganza begins at 9 p.m. at the Windmill Theatre with members, Shellie Schmals and Royal Tee co-hosting. Emily Rose is performing her usual duty of ‘Stage Kitten.’

Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the event and tickets, visit the Roxie Rox Facebook page.

