EAST POINT, Ga. — EAST POINT, Ga. — Instead of eight magical reindeer and a giant sleigh, Santa used something a little different to bring an early Christmas to kids of East Point this weekend - a fire truck.

After over a 13-year hiatus, the East Point Fire Department resurrected its community holiday event, the Santa Ride Along.

In an initiative started by current Fire Chief (and former Santa) Corey Thornton, the Santa Ride Along traveled the streets of East Point in a Fire Truck in order to visit all four of East Point’s wards where Santa and his helpers delivered toys and gifts to the children

The event took place on Saturday, December 21, and was well attended in spite of the inclement weather this past weekend.

Santa made stops at seven locations around East Point including, Sumner Park, the Jefferson Park Recreation Center, Rantin Park, the Dollar General on Washington Road, Williamsburg, South Commerce Park and the Shopping Plaza at Headland and Delowe.

Santa listens to tiny attendee of the East Point Santa Ride Along

East Point Fire informed My East Point News that they were ‘very pleased’ with the turnout and would be looking to increase the number of stops for next year’s Ride.

