Senior food drive debut exceeds expectations in East Point

Drive-thru food drive sponsored by JenCare Senior Medical Center and Humana served over 250 local seniors

EAST POINT, Ga. — JenCare Senior Medical Center in partnership with healthcare provider, Humana sponsored a successful food drop on Saturday, May 9, providing food to roughly 250 seniors in the East Point area.

The contactless food drop was held at the JenCare Senior Medical Center - East Point location in the Headland Delowe Shopping Center. The food drive was a first for the local healthcare facility.

“Today, we did a contact-less food drive for our seniors in the community. We wanted to start with Each Point because it was very important for us to make sure that we get back to our seniors,” says JenCare Community Relations manager, Carmalitha Gumbs.

JenCare’s client base consists of residents over the age of 55 and receiving Medicare. So, when they organized their food drive, they solely reserved it for senior residents above the age of fifty-five.

“Today, what we're doing is giving food to our seniors in need, because this is a troubling time in world history where we have a worldwide pandemic affecting our most vulnerable,” states East Point Councilmember Joshua Butler.

Gumbs tells My East Point News that while they were pleased with the turnout, the plan is to replicate this type of food drive at their other locations, particularly on the south side.

For more information about JenCare Senior Medical Center - East Point, visit the city’s website.