The Shero exhibit, celebrating the power of women, is coming to a close at Atlanta Arts Xchange this weekend.

“The Shero experience is dedicated to African American women, their stories, experiences, and impact on our lives,” said Sinclair Gallery curator Courtney Brooks.

Brooks refers to the artists whose work is featured as “Sistagraphy” photographers because of their ability to capture the spirit of African- American women.

“We have some very moving photographs, I think our guests leave feeling very inspired and appreciative of women,” said Brooks.

Renowned photographer Susan Ross says she’s exited to be part of the exhibit.

Some of the Atlanta-based artists’ best-known photographs, including a smiling Coretta Scott King, Myrlie Evers, and Betty Shabazz are displayed.

“A Shero is a woman of excellence, who gives back to the community and pays it forward,” said Ross.

The exhibit began in Febrary for Black History Month and continued through Women's History Month. It ends March 31st.

