EAST POINT, Ga. — Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither was East Point but rest assured, progress is being made. The Planning & Community Development Department of East Point hosted a special Downtown Overlay Rewrite Community Meeting for all residents last night in City Hall.

RELATED: East Point holds community meeting for downtown development project

Dozens of citizens from every ward turned out to offer up their feedback and input on existing uses of properties and ideas for how spaces could be developed for future use.

The meeting was hosted by East Point’s Senior Planner for Planning & Development, Anthony Alston and the Principal Planner for the Atlanta Regional Commission, Sidney Douse. The meeting lasted for roughly 90 minutes and allowed residents to all the time they needed to provide feedback.

RELATED: City of East Point making real progress with downtown revitalization

For more information about the Downtown Overlay Rewrite project, visit the city’s website.

East Point Downtown Overlay Rewrite Community Meeting

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

East Point is (almost) ready to get a kick out of new soccer field

Faith and family legacy: East Point's little print shop that could

East Point hosts community event about urban agricultural initiative