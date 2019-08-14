EAST POINT, Ga. — The first day of school is often met with mixed emotions from both parents and children alike. However, the mood at the RISE Schools, Monday morning was anything but anxious. A line of cars and school buses lined Hogan Road as the staff of RISE put their best foot forward and greeted the new ‘scholars’, as Superintendent Davion Lewis likes to refer to the students.

“We are so excited to welcome all of our scholars and families back for what’s going to be an amazing 2019 - 2020 school year,” said Founder & Superintendent, Davion Lewis.

Parents were encouraged to join in on the morning’s activities as well. Many parents were on hand decked out in blue t-shirts emblazoned with the school’s logo to help as ushers for the students.

“A lot of male teachers that really, really warms my heart. For our boys. So they can see that ‘I can be a teacher, too. I can be an educator,” raved Michelle Nelson, mother of two RISE students, “I can be the one wearing the suit. So, they have a positive role model.”

In addition to the staff and parents being on-hand, several members of the local Lambda Sigma Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity were present as well. A dozen or so men flanked the front doors of the school to help greet each student personally as they entered as well as provide a positive Black male presence.

The president of the chapter, Dr. Bill Scott had this to share, “We’re all successful men in our own careers and what allowed us to be at the top of our careers is higher learning.”

