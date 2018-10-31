EAST POINT, Ga. -- An alleged serial bank robber's luck ran out in East Point on Monday.

Police arrested Anthony Lee Carter on Monday after they were able to positively identify him as the suspect in a bank robbery the same day.

Police believe Carter not only robbed the Wells Fargo at 2860 East Point Street but also hit the Regions Bank just days earlier. During that robbery on Oct. 17, police said Carter passed a note to the teller claiming that his daughter had been kidnapped and he needed $40,000 to get her back. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

They also believe he might be responsible for the robbery of a PNC Bank in nearby Union City the same day.

