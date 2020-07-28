Tri-Cities HS Alumni Association collects over $2,500 during back-to-school drive

The event hosted by TCHSAA collected school supplies and funds for upcoming school year

EAST POINT, Ga. — As decisions about the impending school year start to solidify, virtual is being the reality for the vast majority of students for the 2021 school year.

However, pandemic or not, local organizations such as the TCHS Alumni Association are making sure that the students of the Tri-Cities High School family are prepared, no matter what.

According to a recent press release from the Fulton County Schools, the 2020-2021 school year will be adopting the Universal Remote Learning model, with the official first day of instruction to officially begin on August 17.

The TCHSAA event was set-up as a contactless drive-thru at TCHS on Saturday, July 25 where alumni and anyone else looking to donate supplies could simply do a ‘drive and drop.’

At the behest of recently-christened East Point Fire Chief, a small crew from East Point Fire was onsite to assist in helping to unload supplies from the participating vehicles.

TCHSAA Vice President, Latoya Kavon had this to share with My East Point News about the TCHSAA’s plans for the upcoming school year.

“What I want the current class of 2020 as well as our rise in graduates, to know about the Alumni Association? We are here we are here for you. We are here for any needs, please do not hesitate to contact us,” affirms Kavon.

“We've even gone so far as making the logo similar to the school logo because we're synonymous. That's our mission ‘One Made of Many’, Dr. Robinson gave that to us back in 1989, and we've stuck with it for the last 31 years,” adds Robinson.

Kavon encourages individuals interested in participating, that the TCHSAA is continuing to accept school supplies and donations. The Alumni Association is also holding a membership drive for TCHS with $5 membership dues. 80% of which gets allocated to the TCHSAA scholarship.

For more information about the Tri-Cities High School Alumni Association, visit their Facebook page.