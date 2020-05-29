The City of East Point gives a hero’s welcome to COVID-stricken officer

Lt. Walter Watts returns home to his family after spending 71 days in the hospital

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police Lieutenant Walter Watts enjoyed a ‘welcome home’ from his co-workers and friends on the morning of Friday, May 29.

A convoy of blue lights lined the street in front of his house as colleagues, friends and loved ones expressed their happiness to from the hospital on Thursday.

Watts, who will be celebrating his 13th year on the East Point Police Department, spent the past 71-days in the hospital battling symptoms of COVID-19.

“This is just this is a great welcome home present for him to just show him that everyone here, they have his back. They have my back and they’ve shown that through this whole process. We are grateful and blessed,” says Detective Lakeisha Watts, wife and colleague of Lt. Watts.

No word yet on when Lt. Watts will return to full duty as a supervisor for East Point’s Special Operations Division, but his family are certainly thrilled and relieved to have him back home and healthy again.