Fulton Fresh Mobile Market kicks off its 2020 season this month

The UGA Extension Agency sponsored program provides up to 8 to 10 pound bags of fresh produce to families.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The mobile food market is celebrating its first official return for another season.

"Fulton Fresh" is co-sponsored with UGA Extension Agency, Fulton County, and the 4-H Club all in an effort to help end food insecurity in some of Atlanta's food access challenged areas.

Due to the pandemic, the Mobile Market’s usual in-person program has been deferred to online tutorials to ensure the consistency of enrichment that goes hand-in-hand with their nutrition education curriculum.

Families interested in taking part in Fulton Fresh Mobile Market this season must first register online. On food pantry distribution days, extension agents, staff, and volunteers have adapted their protocol in order to deliver healthy produce to the registered families, observing all the advised engagements, with masks, sanitizing, and social distancing.

Starting this season, children will be provided with their very own special produce bags with a new science experiment and fun educational handouts that are updated each week too. Children do not need to be present in order to collect.

The locations and dates for the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market are as follows:

TUESDAYS

Bible Way Ministries Intl. | 10 AM - 11 AM

894 Constitutional Rd., Atlanta, GA 30315

Su-Kor, Inc. | 1 PM - 2 PM

521 Capitol Ave (Gold Lot) Atlanta, GA 30312

WEDNESDAYS

Salvation Army Kroc Center/Pittsburgh ATL

Homeowners United, Inc. | 10 AM - 11 AM

967 Dewey St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

St. Paul Episcopal Church | 1 PM - 2 PM

306 Peyton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

THURSDAYS

St. Mark AME Church | 10 AM - 11 AM

3605 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Camp Fulton-Truitt | 1 PM - 2 PM

4300 Herschel Road, College Park, GA 30337

Market Registration is required before participating in your first market curbside pick-up, click here.

For more information, UGA Extension Agency, visit their website or contact them at 404-762-4077 or uge1121E@uga.edu.