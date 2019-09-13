HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Imagine Mary Poppins mixed in with a dash of Mrs. Doubtfire and you’ll get some impression of the magical persona of Miss Tessa. The Hapeville Depot Museum and Visitor Center hosted the Miss Tessa this past Thursday for her first visit to our fair Tri-Cities on her way to Tallahassee.

This timeless storyteller refers to herself a ‘traveling librarian’ who makes it her mission to travel this great land of ours bringing the joy of books to those who need it most…the children. Quite a sizable crowd enjoyed Miss Tessa’s tales as she waited for her next train to arrive.

“One thing I noticed, is that in my travels their communities that don’t have access to libraries or places to buy books,” said Miss Tessa “and help children have access to a larger world that you can only discover through the magical world of books.”

Although she had to catch the 12:45 pm train to Tallahassee, she did confirm that she would be back at the Hapeville Depot Museum and Visitor Center on Saturday on her way to Toldeo, Ohio with another satchel of wonderful stories to share with all those who choose to come.

