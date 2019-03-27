EAST POINT, Ga. — It’s been a good year for Tri-Cities. First, the Bulldogs shattered a 30-year record by winning the GHSA Championship in March. Now, eight of TCHS’ best and brightest will be to Detroit this summer for the Olympics. A lesser-known Olympics, but an impressive competition nonetheless. For the past forty years, the NAACP has been holding a competition dubbed ACT-SO which stands for (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics.)

This STEAM powered event is designed for students of African descent who excel in the areas of STEM (Science / Technology / Engineering / Math), Business, Humanities, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, and Culinary Arts. ACT-SO offers up 32 categories where any qualified student can compete in up to three selections.

"When we take our artistic voice from our young people, we snatch away their possibilities and their potential to make a difference," said Allyne D. Gartrell, founder of the Atlanta Dance Connection and adjunct professor for the VPA Magnet Program at Tri-Cities.

This year’s regional competition was held in College Park on March 23, there 14 Tri-Cities students won medals in eight different categories and of those 14, eight were gold medalists. The eight gold medal winners are automatically qualified to compete in the nationals which will be held this summer in Detroit. Not too shabby for a national competition which has hosted over 300,000 contestants over its 40-year history.

"The history of the school's reputation allows the kids to feel like being from an urban community does not mean that you cannot be a worldwide influence," praised dance instructor and Tri-Cities alum, Shenita Granberry.

List of 2019 award-winning TCHS students

James Carter

Kayla Kemp

Ashleigh Harnett

Trinity Jackson

Aaron Guy

Micah Johnson

Jordan Brown

Dru Berrian

Christopher Cook

Landon Wilkins

Phyllise Tolliver

Vasia Boswell

Cameron Weaks



My East Point News spoke with several of the award-winners and they were excited to not only represent their hometown but their own disciplines as well. You find more information about ACT-SO on their website.

