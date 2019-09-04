EAST POINT, Ga. — The excitement of prom season is certainly building at Tri-Cities High School.

Senior Domonique Harris says it’s something she and her friends have looked forward to since freshman year.

“Everybody’s getting ready, looking nice and flexing,” said Harris.

However, this celebratory occasion often ends in tragedy for some teens around the word. The National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA) notes one in three individuals under the age of 21 who died in an alcohol-related accident, were involved in the accident during prom and graduation season.

According to a study conducted by AAA, 39% of high school students admit that they or someone they know will be under in the influence of alcohol during prom.

This is the very reason East Pont Police, Major Shawn Buchanan felt it was important to show students the harsh realities of drinking and driving.

“You can hear about it all day, but it gives a different dimension when you can visually see the real depiction of what actually could occur,” said Buchanan.

During the “Safe Prom” event Tuesday, students watched as East Point Fire Department staged a car accident scene.

“We want kids to make good decisions, we want to educate them on the importance of driving safely,” said Fire Department spokesperson Renita Shelton.

Also, East Point Municipal Court Judge Rashida Olivier shared her experience of losing her teen.

Harris hopes the event will make her fellow classmates think twice before a life change mistake occurs.

“It’s more of a realistic look of prom night, and the dangers of drinking and driving, period,” said Harris.

Tri-Cities High School's Junior and Senior Prom will take place April 12th.

