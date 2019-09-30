EAST POINT, Ga. — It has been said that music is the language of a culture. The more languages we learn, the better we all can communicate. This may sound like a lofty notion but it falls right in line with the mission statement of the OneBeat World Music Tour. OneBeat is an incubator based out of Brooklyn, NY where innovative musicians from around the world launch collaborative projects.

Currently, in its eighth year, the OneBeat Tour brings musicians from around the globe from ages 19 - 35 each fall to collaboratively write, produce, and perform original music, and develop strategies for arts-based social engagement. This year, OneBeat bring their unique brand of experimental performance to the ArtsXchange in East Point.

My East Point News spoke with Santiago Paramo, a multidisciplinary artist who sits on the board of directors of the ArtsXchange. He tells us that he believes that art is a powerful agent for social change and works tirelessly to uplift his community. Here’s what he had to say about the importance and impact of the OneBeat Tour coming to Atlanta.

“The ultimate goal is to bring us together through the power of music, to be a more compassionate, understanding, global community.”

The OneBeat Tour will set up a series of interactive installations, music-making stations, instrument building workshops and a culminating performance in the halls of the ArtsXchange from Oct. 2nd through Oct 5th.

> October 2nd - 2 PM: Beatmaking Workshop. - 8 PM: OneBeat Mixer & Community Jam Session.

> October 5th - 12 PM till 5 PM: OneBeat Community Day (workshops, performances, sound installations and much more)

To register to this series of free events, please visit the ArtsXchange website and to find out more about Santiago Paramo, visit his website.

