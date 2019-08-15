EAST POINT, Ga. — You may not have heard, but East Point has been selected as the pilot city for the new City Agriculture Plan sponsored by the Food Well Alliance. The City of East Point beat out six other metro Atlanta cities to win the appointment. Those not selected this year were the cities of Alpharetta, Clarkston, Hapeville, Lawrenceville, Lovejoy and Pine Lake.

“What does ‘green space’ mean to the citizens of East Point?” asked Sissie Lang, on the two East Point residents who applied for the program, “this pilot program brings us all together in a way that we all are having these conversations.”

RELATED: East Point vies for urban agricultural initiative

In partnership with Food Well Alliance, a six-month planning process will be undertaken with support from Atlanta Regional Commission. Once the plan is developed, Food Well Alliance will guide the implementation of the plan and provide a minimum of $75,000 in funding to help the community bring it to life.

Christina Gibson, the second resident who brought this initiative before the city, had this to say, “My experience with the city of Atlanta as an advocate for Trees Atlanta is that the planning process can be long and cumbersome, but I have faith that East Point small enough of a city with enough energy and enthusiasm…to get things going.”

Community Food Forums

This community kick-off event for the Food Well Alliance will take place at the ArtsXchange in East Point on August, 22 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. It will be an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the City's award, share the results of the East Point Community Food Forum, and provide an overview of the upcoming community asset mapping process.

To learn more about the Food Well Alliance, visit their website.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

***

Students enjoyed a warm 'Welcome Back' to RISE

Wednesday Wind Down closes for season with 'Ladies Night'

College student said she escaped Uber ride after driver pulled into dark parking lot