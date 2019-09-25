EAST POINT, Ga. — Local farmer. Local grower. Your brother, your friend, your community member. Tribe.

That’s how Reynaldo Holmes or ‘Brother’ Holmes, as he like to refer himself, describes himself to My East Point News. Standing at the head of his driveway which also serves as the entrance to his compact but lush and verdant community garden, Soul Spirit Farm.

Weekly volunteers busy themselves with the various tasks of either planting or harvesting the colorful cornucopia of produce that lines the garden.

Dressed in loose-fitting but practical attire, Holmes gives me a tour of the grounds. The temperature hovers around the low-90’s as the sun yields no mercy as it hangs directly overhead in a cloudless sky.

Holmes grabs a slender red pepper from a nearby vine and hands it to me. This kind of access, Holmes tells My East Point News, is "what I want to create for the community."

Also with a grant, he was awarded by the Food Well Alliance, Holmes and Soul Spirit Farm have been able to expand their influence throughout the community by creating a new farmable growing space every week with the help of volunteers and other residents.

So what started as a personal project to eat healthier, ultimately blossomed into a community movement.

