EAST POINT, Ga. — Pinewood Studios. Tyler Perry Studios. East Point.

The Southside just earned itself another Infinity Stone in its quest for dominance over the Atlanta film industry with the news that Hollywood prop house giant Technical Props Inc. is relocating its 10,000 sq. ft. facility to East Point next month.

When compared to cities like New York and Los Angeles, the film industry is still somewhat in its infancy here in Atlanta and the state, having only been a major player for about the past decade or so.

But, what a decade it has been.

Enticed by generous tax incentives and (much) more affordable rents, Don Kaeding, owner of prominent prop house, Technical Props Inc., has decided to move his 10,000 sq. ft. facility to a 30,000 sq. ft. warehouse in East Point on March 1.

After watching competitors like 20th Century Props and Modern Props shut down after over 40 years in the business, Kaeding wasn’t willing to be the last one left to turn off the lights after a rocky decade for the LA prop rental scene.

Technical Props, Inc. will be joining forces and facilities with established business owners, Bryan McBrien, Jeff Brown and Carlos Martinez of Cinema Greens and Bob Lucas of Central Atlanta Props and Sets, of whom, Kaeding shares a decades-long friendship.

Road sign to CAPS prop warehouse & Cinema Greens in East Point

Although major production houses, such as Netflix, Disney and Amazon voiced their concerns last year over the proposed "heartbeat" abortion law, McBrien shared with My East Point News his thoughts about the future of film production in the state if the law takes effect.

“We don’t think that it will be a factor going forward. I think at this point, we’ve taken that stress off of ourselves,” emphasized McBrien, “I mean, my God, we’ve got the coronanvirus. So, I think I’m worried if that will affect business.”

With the addition of Technical Props, Inc, East Point is positioning itself to become one of the largest prop rental, greens and set dressing megaplexes on the East Coast.

