EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point's final Wednesday Wind Down of the season will be a "Ladies Night" concert that will celebrate decorated female R&B artists.

The free show will feature Angie Stone, SWV and Keke Wyatt.

Stone, who has been making music since 1979 with multiple Grammy nominations, returns after headlining the very first Wednesday Wind Down in May 2018. New York-based SWV rose to fame in the early 90s with the No.1 hit "Weak." Wyatt's first album, "Soul Sista," went platinum in 2001.

The three national acts will be joined by local artists, Daphne Hilton and Butta B Rocka.

After the concert, East Point will close the summer concert series with a fireworks show.

With large crowds for this event all summer, concertgoers are encouraged to take MARTA to and from downtown East Point and to bring blankets and chairs. Smoking, tents, outside food/beverages and pets will not be allowed.

The concert will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5 pm to 9 pm at East Point's Downtown Commons.

The July concert, featuring Goodie Mob, drew more than 20,000 fans to the Downtown Commons in East Point. The City of East Point declared July 24, 2019 "Goodie Mob" day in the city.

Earlier in the summer, Montell Jordan kicked off the concert series second year.

