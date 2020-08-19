One Night Only! | Wednesday Wind Down returns to East Point for a special cause

The ‘Feed the Heroes’ virtual benefit concert looks to raise funds for front-line workers and businesses

EAST POINT, Ga. — If the summer here in East Point just hasn’t felt the same without the Wednesday Wind Down concerts, you’re not alone. The annual outdoor concert series was one of the many events that the City of East Point had to sacrifice in the wake of the pandemic.

However, as summer draws to a close, city leaders found a way to resurrect the event, if only for one night and more importantly for a great cause.

Councilmember and Wednesday Wind Down founder, Sharon Shropshire along with the support of the mayor, city council, and a few sponsors, decided to retool the concert into the Wednesday Wind Down Feed the Heroes Virtual Benefit.

“Because we're in the middle of a pandemic. We know that we couldn't have a full concert series,” stated Shropshire.

“So I came up with the idea of if we can have a concert to do a benefit concert to raise money to provide meals to the front-line workers and healthcare workers.”

In spite of the outdoor concert format that residents may have used in prior years, due to COVID, this event will not be open to the general public. In partnership with V-103 The People's Station, the event will instead be streamed live on V-103's social media platform as well as the City of East Point Facebook page.

The virtual concert will be held on the front lawn of East Point City Hall on Wednesday, Aug 19. from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

In typical Wind-Down fashion, the roster will feature prominent, multi-generational R&B acts. The line-up for the ‘Feed the Heroes Virtual Benefit’ will feature Melvin Riley & Ready for the World, Regina Belle, the Soul Cartel Band, and Silk. The event will be hosted by V-103 music personality, Big Tigger.

Enjoy the virtual concert experience on V-103's Livestream & the City of East Point's Facebook Page and help us raise funds to feed front-line healthcare workers, first responders and provide relief to East Point restaurants who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Funds raised donations by the Feed The Heroes Benefit will be provided to frontline healthcare workers and, as well as first responders well.

All contributions are tax-deductible. As a reminder to those looking to donate, be sure to make the notation ‘COVID-19 Feed The Heroes Benefit’ in the memo section of your donation. For more information about how to donate, visit the Atlanta NAACP website.