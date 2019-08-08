EAST POINT, Ga. — An East Point woman was assaulted and robbed in her home on Wednesday before freeing herself to call the police from a neighbor's house.

The 67-year-old woman told police that a heavy-set black woman dressed in red came into her home and knocked her to the ground. The assailant then jumped on the victim and held a knife to her neck, demanding the PIN to her debit card.

The suspect tied up the woman with duct tape and fled the scene.

The woman was able to free herself from the tape and ran to her neighbor's house to call East Point Police.

On Thursday, the woman told 11Alive that she was fine, but declined further comment.

Police have released photos from doorbell cameras of a suspect and potential vehicle used in the case.

Anyone with information in the case should contact Detective Tysver at 404-559-6333 or 404-761-2177.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

***

E-scooter death in East Point marks fourth in metro Atlanta

Man shot, killed at East Point gas station

City of East Point making real progress with downtown revitalization