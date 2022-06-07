Young Thug's relative accused of shooting, killing girlfriend, East Point police say

The medical examiner identified the woman as Destiny Fitzpatrick.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A relative of Atlanta rapper Young Thug is facing charges, accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, East Point police say.

Fardereen Deonta Grier is accused of killing 24-year-old Destiny Fitzpatrick earlier this week. Police confirmed Saturday that Grier is related to Young Thug.

The shooting happened Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. at the 4000-block of Fox Hunt Lane, which is near The Park at Galaway Apartments. The location is not far from Brookview Elementary School.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner labeled the shooting a homicide, saying it resulted from a domestic dispute.

East Point Police said Fitzpatrick had been shot several times. In an initial report, police said the woman's boyfriend was taken into custody in connection to her shooting death. According to officers, the boyfriend told investigators that a domestic dispute had taken place inside their apartment.

Officers did not say how the music entertainer and Grier are related, nor did they clarify what charges he will be facing in Fitzpatrick's death.