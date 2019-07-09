ATLANTA — The Center for Cosmetic and Sedation Dentistry in Lawrenceville is hosting its 13th annual Free Dental Day on Saturday, September 7.

Lines stretched around the block well before dawn at the facility, located in the 1000 block of Duluth Highway, which is offering free fillings, extractions and cleanings as a way of saying "thank you" to the community and as a way to help those in need obtain dental services.

Dr. Nooredin Nurani says his staff and a group of volunteers have been providing this service each year as a way to give back to the community.

"We have about 100 volunteers -- 20 dentists, 20 hygienists, plus auxiliary staff," Nurani said.

He said the program has steadily grown over the years.

"The first year we did this, we saw about 100 patients," he said. "This year, we expect to serve about 300 people."

Nurani said people began to line up outside his offices at about 3 p.m. on Friday, with a large number beginning to arrive shortly after 11 p.m. He said some showed up with tents and campers.

His staff generally hands out numbers at about 6 a.m., so that they are able to serve those that arrived and waited.

The services are being offered, one procedure per person, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"There is a limit on those that we are able to see for each procedure," Nurani said. "So by passing out the numbers, we can determine how many people we can see."

Patients must be at least 14 years old and, if they're under the age of 18, must be accompanied by an adult.

