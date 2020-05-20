Gwinnett Animal Shelter unveils 'Real World Room' to make shelter dogs feel at home

While closed to the public, shelter staff created a room with household items to help animals combat that stress.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After closing to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is now back open and unveiling its “Real Life Room" for shelter animals dealing with stress.

According to shelter staff, the “Real World Room" has been intentionally decorated to feel like a living room in a house. The Gwinnett shelter's room includes a couch, a fluffy rug, a desk, a box of dog toys, and even a dog bed.

The Behavior Coordinator at the shelter, Katie Corbett says they created the room in order to show their shelter animals what the real world is like.

“While we do love having them here we don’t want them to think this is the final outcome for them. So just being able to take them into a quiet space and let them rest on the couch away from the kennel noise and stress has just been really beneficial for them," explained Corbett.

Every year the shelter takes in over 7,000 animals and on average have 300 in house dogs a month, they said. As of May 20, the shelter has 100 dogs and 40 cats. In compliance with social distancing guidelines and safety recommendations, the shelter is offering potential pet parents who have completed the online application an one-hour meet-and-greet appointment with up to three available pets of their choosing. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to follow CDC prevention recommendations, including face coverings; gloves will be provided upon arrival.

“Our knowledgeable staff is available to help potential adopters or fosters find the perfect new addition to their family,” said Division Director Alan Davis. “We are waiving adoption fees so every pet has an opportunity to find a loving home.”

Pets can usually go home on the day of adoption. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinate and microchipped. Available pets and the adoption or foster application can be found at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com or on Facebook at @GwinnettAnimalShelter.

The shelter is available by appointment only for owner and stray surrenders. Residents should call 770-339-3200 to report strays but are encouraged to hold onto them, if possible, to permit the owners time to locate their lost pets. If residents find kittens, they should call for specific handling instructions since mother cats do not normally abandon their kittens.

