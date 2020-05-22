Gwinnett Co. Sheriff's Office throw parade for adult special needs community

Residents of Annandale Village hold signs thanking deputies for their service.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office held a mini-parade for residents in an adult special needs community on Thursday.

Deputies visited the Annandale Village Thursday morning driving through the neighborhood in their cruisers and on golf carts.

The sheriff's office wrote on their Facebook page that they were surprised by the residents, who had shown off signs of support and appreciation for law enforcement.

"We enjoyed our visit and hope to return again when we can visit with them indoors," the post said. "They're a wonderful group of people from whom we can learn many lessons on kindness, caring and acceptance."

Annandale Village is a facility in Suwanee for adults with a primary diagnosis of intellectual or developmental disability, and those that have experienced an acquired brain injury.

