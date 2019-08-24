LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Animal Shelter successfully sets record adoption numbers during its Clear the Shelter event on August 17th. The event is apart of a nationwide initiative to clear the shelter and promote responsible pet adoption ownership.

Gwinnett Shelter invited in over 1,000 residents on Saturday and adopted out 135 pets. The shelter now has aisles full of empty kennels and is celebrating its highest adoption day event ever.

The Clear the Shelter event in Gwinnett included bounce houses and county election booths. Volunteer and Resource Coordinator, Staci Miller says they are already planning for bigger and better next year, "we have the county elections here, a bounce house, and it was all received so well that we know we'll have to do more next year."

WXIA

Pet of the week Daisy, Han, and Zeus were all adopted at the Clear the Shelter event. Miller says families came in directly looking for them, "I have to say that the family who adopted Daisy came in because they saw her video, and it just means so much that people are watching and following the pets that we promote."

The Clear the Shelter event has resulted in more than 250,000 pet adoptions nationwide. The national initiative was created in 2014.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Meet Callie & Solo: Gwinnett County Animal Welfare's pets of the week

Children 'paws' to read with therapy dogs

Cumming dog daycare gives college scholarships through puppies and paint

Gwinnett County gets ready to clear the shelter