Gwinnett County Schools asking additional staff to return to schools

County asks some staff to return to school this week to assist in digital instruction.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County School officials asked a handful of staff members to return to their schools this week to "to assist in the support of teachers and digital instruction, and the planning that is taking place for the remainder of this school year".

Gwinnett County Public Schools spokeswoman Sloan Roach confirmed that the district has still had some staff reporting to their designated schools since mid-March when digital learning began. These staff members include the schools' principals, two office staff members, School Nutrition Program staff members, the head custodian, and school bus drivers that are delivering lunches.

Last week, the school district had custodial staff return to work to "ensure all facilities are cleaned and disinfected accordingly". This week, the assistant principals and two additional clerical workers were asked to return.

According to Roach, the county has estimated that, at their very largest school, there would be fewer than 30 people reporting. That's approximately 10 School Nutrition Program staff, 10 custodians, and eight leaders and support staff.

"As they are the only people in our large buildings, social distancing will still be in effect and the leaders and support staff can do their work in offices apart from each other," Roach said.

"We have sensible safety measures and precautions in place to allow this small number of staff to return to service," she added. "We do not expect employees to put themselves or others at risk, and there are provisions in our employee leave policies for addressing any needs and concerns employees may have."

Gwinnett County began a four-day week this week, with the school system saying there will be no new assignments for students on Fridays. The school system said it would instead use Fridays for other priorities.

