Gwinnett County set to host virtual Memorial Day ceremony

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Government officials have announced that they will commemorate America’s fallen military and law enforcement heroes with a virtual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte Nash, District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, and Ron and Caroline Buice of the Fallen Heroes Committee will deliver video remarks.

The featured keynote speaker will be Retired Marine Col. Parker Miller, a Vietnam veteran. Miller earned his flight wings and was assigned to an attack helicopter squadron that participated in multiple, shipboard deployments in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and North seas. He was a leading contributor to the attack helicopter tactics and training methods still in use today. Miller retired as the Branch Head for Navy Programs, Legislative Affairs. Miller now serves as senior vice president of Curtiss-Wright, reporting directly to the CEO.

The ceremony will also include the traditional appearance of the Gwinnett County Honor Guard, a singing of the National Anthem, three-volley salute and Taps.

The ceremony can be viewed online beginning at 1 p.m. on May 25 at TVgwinnettlive.com, on the County’s Facebook and Twitter pages @GwinnettGov and on the County’s Vimeo page.

The ceremony will also be televised beginning at 1 p.m. on TV Gwinnett, the county’s local government access cable channel. It also will run periodically on the channel over the coming weeks and be available on-demand at TVgwinnett.com.

