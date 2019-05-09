Founded over 35 years ago, Hudgens Center for Arts is a non-profit dedicated to spreading the love of art throughout Gwinnett County. Besides showcasing area artists' works, the facility also helps children discover the power of imagination with their free kids' art zone and outdoor statue garden.

The children's art zone highlights various forms of artistry including music, theater, sculpture, painting, and others. Hudgen's volunteer and schedule coordinator, Kate Driscoll says children really love their giant instruments, "we have a mega size guitar and xylophone that children love to play."

WXIA

The art zone also features a puppet theater playhouse, a reading room, and a variety of giant papier-mâché animals. Driscoll says that children love that they can be loud in an art museum, "you always hear music, dancing, and laughter from this area of the center."

In addition to the indoor kids art zone, Hudgens also offers an outdoor sculpture garden where families can sit and enjoy lunch following a visit through the arts center.

WXIA

The Hudgens Center for Arts is open Tuesday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., as well as Thursday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook

OTHER GWINNETT COUNTY STORIES:

Gwinnett Parks host Day after Labor Day Family Field Day

Gwinnett County high school students paint mural to honor fallen officer