FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An average of 11.8 million people visits Lake Lanier each year, with the majority of those visitors arriving between Memorial Day and Labor Day. A task force made up of first responders and emergency officials met on Thursday morning to discuss safety measures ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

According to Lake Lanier’s Natural Resource Manager Nick Baggett, the most common accidents at the lake are drownings and boating collisions with an average of 8-12 deaths per year.

The Corps of Engineers holds a Lake Lanier Safety Task Force meeting ahead of every major holiday involving the first responders and emergency services of all five counties that surround the lake including Gwinnett, Forsyth, Lumpkin, Hall and Dawson.

The Lake Lanier Safety Task Force, along side the Corp of Engineers want those visiting the lake this weekend to keep these safety tips in mind:

• Wear a life jacket

• Don’t drink and drive or drink and boat

• Make sure your equipment is operating properly before setting out on the lake

• Watch your children

• Never swim alone. Use a buddy system.

